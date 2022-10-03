Previous
Evening Light by bkbinthecity
Evening Light

Awhile back I posted a collage featuring The fountain at Alexander Circle. I went back to take more pictures at night. I really like the light on the fountain as well as the lights in the windows of some of the surrounding homes
3rd October 2022

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diane ace
The light in each photo is lovely! Nice collage.
October 4th, 2022  
