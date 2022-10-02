Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4049
More Autumn Colours
On our way home l saw these trees and decided that l needed to find a spot to pull over so I could take a picture
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4049
photos
361
followers
395
following
1109% complete
View this month »
4042
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
2nd October 2022 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
moni kozi
ace
A very bright autumnal scene. Was it warm as well?
October 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close