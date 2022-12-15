Previous
Next
Lighting Up The Park by bkbinthecity
Photo 4123

Lighting Up The Park

This park is just a few blocks from where we live. This year the Jasper Place Community League decided to decorate the park for Christmas
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful lighting.
December 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise