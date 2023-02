Edmonton In Black and White.....A Big Hang Up

Located downtown at the end of the Fourth Street Promenade is The outdoor Neon Sign Museum. All of these signs come from businesses from Edmonton's past. I have features this Museum in the past but it is the first time I photographed it in black and white.

Later next month I will devote part of the month of March to night shots and I promise to go back and photograph the signs all lit up