Photo 4198
Edmonton In Black and White....Masonic Hall
This completes my series for February. Edmonton in black and white. Today's post is the Masonic Hall located downtown Edmonton. I don't have to much information on it except for the fact that it opened in 1932
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
9th February 2023 9:30am
Tags
hall
,
architecture
,
building
,
masonic
winghong_ho
Lovely shot in b&w.
March 1st, 2023
