Edmonton In Black and White....Masonic Hall by bkbinthecity
Edmonton In Black and White....Masonic Hall

This completes my series for February. Edmonton in black and white. Today's post is the Masonic Hall located downtown Edmonton. I don't have to much information on it except for the fact that it opened in 1932
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
winghong_ho
Lovely shot in b&w.
March 1st, 2023  
