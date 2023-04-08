Previous
Breakfast Time by bkbinthecity
Photo 4237

Breakfast Time

This morning we attended an Easter Breakfast hosted by the Edmonton Church of God. It was delicious.
Waffles, Vegetable Quiche, a variety of fruit, Beef Sausage and a Fruit Cup with Yogurt
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
What a great looking breakfast, something of everything I like.
April 9th, 2023  
