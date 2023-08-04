Sign up
Previous
Photo 4355
Edmonton In Black and White.....City Street
Jasper Avenue is the main road running through downtown. This particular section of it is near the end as it approaches the beginning of Edmonton's Westend.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
1st August 2023 8:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cityscape
,
edmonton
winghong_ho
Lovely street shot in b&w.
August 5th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Works so well in B&W
August 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous in b/w, such lovely contrasts.
August 5th, 2023
