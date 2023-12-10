Sign up
Previous
Photo 4485
All Lit Up
This was taken from the same spot as yesterday only facing the opposite direction. This looking out on the skating rink. As I said yesterday it was late so not to many people around
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
7th December 2023 9:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
skating
,
rink
Jessica Eby
It's so pretty with all the little lights!
December 11th, 2023
