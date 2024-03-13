Previous
Misty Morning by bkbinthecity
Photo 4582

Misty Morning

This morning there was a fog warning in affect. This picture was taken as l made my way to the Chartwell Seniors Residence. This isn't to bad but the road l had to drive on was a whole lot worse than this
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1255% complete

Diana ace
Beautiful misty morning, at least the snow is melting.
March 14th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Looks very chilly!
March 14th, 2024  
