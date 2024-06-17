Previous
Alberta Railway Museum Part 3 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4675

Alberta Railway Museum Part 3

Continuing with pictures from the Alberta Railway Museum.
Starting top left continuing clockwise
1. Men's smoking room.
2. Sleeping quarters. Top bunk and lower bunk.
3. Example of a freight car.
4. Example of a freight car.
Such an informative collage. Well done
June 18th, 2024  
