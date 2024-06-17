Sign up
Previous
Photo 4675
Alberta Railway Museum Part 3
Continuing with pictures from the Alberta Railway Museum.
Starting top left continuing clockwise
1. Men's smoking room.
2. Sleeping quarters. Top bunk and lower bunk.
3. Example of a freight car.
4. Example of a freight car.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
railway
,
museum
eDorre
ace
Such an informative collage. Well done
June 18th, 2024
