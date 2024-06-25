Sign up
Previous
Photo 4683
Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
I met my sister for coffee. Afterwards l went for a drive through Griesbach village. When l was growing up this used to be an army base. Today as you can see it is a lovely area to live
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
houses
,
pond
,
neighborhood
KWind
ace
What a lovely scene filled with waterfront homes!
June 26th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful scenic place to live!
June 26th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It does look like a beautiful area to live in.
June 26th, 2024
Rick
ace
Nice capture. Looks like a nice place to live, especially on the waterfront.
June 26th, 2024
