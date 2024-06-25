Previous
Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood by bkbinthecity
Photo 4683

Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

I met my sister for coffee. Afterwards l went for a drive through Griesbach village. When l was growing up this used to be an army base. Today as you can see it is a lovely area to live
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
What a lovely scene filled with waterfront homes!
June 26th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful scenic place to live!
June 26th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It does look like a beautiful area to live in.
June 26th, 2024  
Rick ace
Nice capture. Looks like a nice place to live, especially on the waterfront.
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise