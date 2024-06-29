Sign up
Previous
Photo 4687
A Little Bit Of Green
Located downtown on Jasper Avenue in the middle of the concrete and buildings is this small park. Edmonton has a number of green spaces like this throughout the downtown area
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4687
photos
324
followers
528
following
1284% complete
View this month »
4680
4681
4682
4683
4684
4685
4686
4687
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
26th June 2024 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
buildings
,
downtown
,
park
,
edmonton
Casablanca
ace
I do love a green space in a city, makes such a difference
June 30th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful shot of the park and buildings. The evergreen in the middle is so tall.
June 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
How wonderful to have some green there.
June 30th, 2024
