A Little Bit Of Green by bkbinthecity
A Little Bit Of Green

Located downtown on Jasper Avenue in the middle of the concrete and buildings is this small park. Edmonton has a number of green spaces like this throughout the downtown area
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Casablanca ace
I do love a green space in a city, makes such a difference
June 30th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful shot of the park and buildings. The evergreen in the middle is so tall.
June 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
How wonderful to have some green there.
June 30th, 2024  
