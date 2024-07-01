Sign up
Previous
Photo 4689
O Canada
Today a few of us gathered out on my older sister's acreage for a Canada Day get together.
Top left picture going clockwise
1. We got a nice fire going while waiting for others to arrive.
2. A very Canadian looking salad my one niece made.
3. A few of us roasting what ever meat they brought with them.
4. A Canada Day selfie
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4689
photos
324
followers
528
following
1284% complete
View this month »

4682
Beverley
ace
Wonderful photos, nice to spend time with your family, beautiful weather too. Late I know but happy Canada day.
July 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
A wonderful idea and lovely shots, even the weather looks good.
July 2nd, 2024
