O Canada by bkbinthecity
Photo 4689

O Canada

Today a few of us gathered out on my older sister's acreage for a Canada Day get together.
Top left picture going clockwise
1. We got a nice fire going while waiting for others to arrive.

2. A very Canadian looking salad my one niece made.

3. A few of us roasting what ever meat they brought with them.

4. A Canada Day selfie


1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1284% complete

Beverley ace
Wonderful photos, nice to spend time with your family, beautiful weather too. Late I know but happy Canada day.
July 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful idea and lovely shots, even the weather looks good.
July 2nd, 2024  
