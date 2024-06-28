Sign up
Previous
Photo 4686
Brightening Up The Square
Across from City Hall is Sir Winston Churchill Square. This nicely decorated power box is on the edge of the Square. I quite like this one
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4686
photos
324
followers
528
following
1283% complete
View this month »
4679
4680
4681
4682
4683
4684
4685
4686
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
26th June 2024 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
artwork
,
edmonton
Lou Ann
ace
This is wonderful, such a good way to cover up these boxes.
June 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
