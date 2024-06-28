Previous
Brightening Up The Square by bkbinthecity
Photo 4686

Brightening Up The Square

Across from City Hall is Sir Winston Churchill Square. This nicely decorated power box is on the edge of the Square. I quite like this one
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Lou Ann ace
This is wonderful, such a good way to cover up these boxes.
June 29th, 2024  
