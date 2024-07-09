With Friends

Today was the first wedding anniversary without Melody. It would have been our 41st anniversary.

So l planned ahead and made arrangements to be with friends for most of the day. Here l am with my long time friends Larry and Colleen. We went out to the cemetery. I took some fresh flowers to lay on the grave. Took some sparkling apple juice to make a toast to Melody and set up some lawn chairs and sat in the shade reflecting on wonderful memories. We then went out for supper. Being with friends made the day so much easier