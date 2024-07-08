Previous
A Lot Fun To Watch by bkbinthecity
A Lot Fun To Watch

I have been promising a picture from the Street Performers Festival so here it is. I can't even spin one hula hoop around let alone multiple ones. This lady was very talented
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Suzanne ace
Good shot of a clever performer
July 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my how fun
July 9th, 2024  
Faye Turner
Great capture
July 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Super fun shot!
July 9th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- I am in awe of how many she's got going there!
July 9th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great action capture, Brian! She's amazing! Fav
July 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
She has skills! Great capture of this interesting performer.
July 9th, 2024  
