Previous
Photo 4696
A Lot Fun To Watch
I have been promising a picture from the Street Performers Festival so here it is. I can't even spin one hula hoop around let alone multiple ones. This lady was very talented
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
7
3
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4696
photos
324
followers
529
following
1286% complete
4689
4690
4691
4692
4693
4694
4695
4696
Views
22
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
6th July 2024 2:12pm
street
,
downtown
,
edmonton
,
performers
Suzanne
ace
Good shot of a clever performer
July 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my how fun
July 9th, 2024
Faye Turner
Great capture
July 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Super fun shot!
July 9th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- I am in awe of how many she's got going there!
July 9th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great action capture, Brian! She's amazing! Fav
July 9th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
She has skills! Great capture of this interesting performer.
July 9th, 2024
