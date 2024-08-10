Sign up
1 / 365
Family Fun
Earlier this week l learned about tonight's baseball game. So we got tickets. Eleven of us went and had a great time. In this picture are my brother-in-law, great nephew, sister, brother and his two neighbors
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
family
,
baseball
,
sports
,
game
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great crowd in the sunshine.
August 11th, 2024
Diane
ace
Fun shot.
August 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
What fun that must have been, so many people all enjoying the sunshine too.
August 11th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Great shot
August 11th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
How wonderful you all got to go together
August 11th, 2024
