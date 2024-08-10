Family Fun by bkbinthecity
Family Fun

Earlier this week l learned about tonight's baseball game. So we got tickets. Eleven of us went and had a great time. In this picture are my brother-in-law, great nephew, sister, brother and his two neighbors
bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Issi Bannerman ace
Great crowd in the sunshine.
August 11th, 2024  
Diane ace
Fun shot.
August 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
What fun that must have been, so many people all enjoying the sunshine too.
August 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Great shot
August 11th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
How wonderful you all got to go together
August 11th, 2024  
