Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
3 / 365
A Work Of Art
This wood carving was a gift from us kids to Dad one Christmas. Since Dad grew up on a farm he absolutely loved it. Now it hangs on the wall in my apartment
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4737
photos
319
followers
516
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Latest from all albums
1
4729
2
2
4730
3
4731
3
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
Album 2
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
13th August 2024 12:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
working
,
wood
Dianne
ace
This is so lovely.
August 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is a beautiful piece
August 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
It sure is a work of art!
August 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh such a lovely piece of art , I love all things made of wood - so tactile
August 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close