A Work Of Art by bkbinthecity
A Work Of Art

This wood carving was a gift from us kids to Dad one Christmas. Since Dad grew up on a farm he absolutely loved it. Now it hangs on the wall in my apartment
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Dianne ace
This is so lovely.
August 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is a beautiful piece
August 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
It sure is a work of art!
August 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh such a lovely piece of art , I love all things made of wood - so tactile
August 13th, 2024  
