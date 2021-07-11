Previous
Is it over yet? by blightygal
Photo 564

Is it over yet?

Before driven home by the rain, Lucy and I went out to avoid the football at home and the pubs.

It's not that I don't want England to do well, it's because I couldn't care less! Am not a footie fan and at the moment, not even a fan of England, ha. My mate in Italy and I have been sharing the same views and at the moment she is in a bar in Rome out in the empty garden where everyone else is packed inside like sardines.

I did watch the mens Wimbledon final though.. much better sport and I don't think I've ever seen a punch up caused by tennis... !!
