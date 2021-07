Batman

Our little Luce, like most cats, feel happier at night. So she likes nothing better than to go for a night time walk with me before she goes off doing whatever she likes to do at night. Fine in the winter as darkness arrives from around 4-5pm, in the summer I am finding myself walking around at 10-11pm. What a silly arse I am - mad cat lady for sure.



She really is a spoiled, loved cat! Is she appreciative? Hell no, she's a cat, cat's never are!!