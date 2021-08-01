Previous
Goth cat by blightygal
Photo 566

Goth cat

How disrespectful of our Lucy, climbing over the gravestones at the church behind our house. I do have words but am afraid it falls on deaf ears..



Happy birthday Mum. She'd have been 76 today, She would also appalled by the rubbish weather :-)
