Norge.

I was reminiscing about what I'd spend my pocket money on as a kid living in the suburbs of Oslo, 40 years ago. It was always their lovely freia chocolate or salt and pepper crisps, the latter are sadly no longer made.



Delighted to find an online shop based in London and my chocolate arrived today, as well as some rude sweets which I bought for Eddie as am totally childish.



Now, go put it all in the fridge before it melts in this heat!