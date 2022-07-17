Previous
Too hot. by blightygal
Too hot.

Photo taken at nearly 8.30pm tonight and Lucy is still too hot and royally fed up. Can I get her to stay in? Can I heck! I've bought her a £50 raised dog bed thing, with mesh to give her a breeze underneath and a canopy to keep her in the shade, I've offered her window seats indoors, I've offered her the only fan we have, I bought her some cat milk, a tub of ice cream (she loved as a kitten) but.. she's still rather lie under next doors bush, right in the sun and grumble. I have to get the hose out, point it over the fence, just for her to come into the garden to eat! I would find it cute if it wasn't such a worry.

17th July 2022

@blightygal
