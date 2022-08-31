Need a lift.

Lucy, on top of a black cab in the churchyard this afternoon. It's always parked there and she's taken a shine to it.



She's yet again poorly. She stopped eating/drinking completely a few days ago so we took her to the vet thinking it was her kidneys again. Strangely she has hypercalcemia (too much calcium) which can be caused by a few things, one of those being her kidney damage. It seems to be endless the things she suffers from thanks to that overdose. Sadly too, having taken her to the vet, she's spent the last 3 days out of the house, all day and night - creeping in for a couple hrs sleep once we are in bed. She doesn't trust us at all and worried we take her back to the dreaded vet. Today is the first day she graced me with her company for about 20 mins without cowering if I went near. I hope the bond isn't broken forever, shame I have to take her back soon for another couple of blood tests, one fasting. Hey ho!

