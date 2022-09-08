Sad day

Strange to put such a normal cat picture up on what turned out to be a sad day. I chat to Lucy a lot, normal stuff and nonsense as all proper mad cat ladies do. So told her while she was on our new shed roof that the Queen had died. This was her face, jaw dropped - I like to think she understood, lol.



Like many folk in Britain, am not much of a royalist. The Queen however I was a fan of as a person (except the hunting!) rather than her family. She had such a good way of dealing with the life she was dealt with and often with good humour. I expect she'd seen it all pretty much, during her long time as Queen.



When I was in Norway in '81, we went to a training place as children to watch the Queen plant a tree, it was somehow connected to the primary school I went to (though I have no idea what). I remember the TV crews and that the tree fell over as soon as she put it in the ground. Staff quickly put it back up and someone carried on shovelling the dirt in to save any blushes :-)



It really is the end of an era and rather sad. As a side, it's going to be strange to see Charles's mug on our money and stamps...