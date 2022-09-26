Sign up
Photo 613
Birthday boy!
Cake made for Ed's dad, he is 93 today! Blimey.
Ridiculous amounts of fresh cream and strawberry jam which is just how he likes it!
Off to spend the afternoon in Wanstead now, hopefully will get it there in one piece, gulp.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
0
0
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
613
photos
1
followers
2
following
167% complete
View this month »
