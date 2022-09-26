Previous
Birthday boy! by blightygal
Photo 613

Birthday boy!

Cake made for Ed's dad, he is 93 today! Blimey.
Ridiculous amounts of fresh cream and strawberry jam which is just how he likes it!

Off to spend the afternoon in Wanstead now, hopefully will get it there in one piece, gulp.

26th September 2022

@blightygal
Photo Details

