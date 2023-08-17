Sign up
Photo 635
Rocking horse poop
Not a great photo, but if you live in the UK, you know how rare such a beautiful blue sky is this summer of rain and I had to record it, ha.. A stunning day!
Am off to go enjoy the rest....
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
0
0
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself.
635
photos
0
followers
0
following
173% complete
628
629
630
631
632
633
634
635
