Rocking horse poop by blightygal
Photo 635

Rocking horse poop

Not a great photo, but if you live in the UK, you know how rare such a beautiful blue sky is this summer of rain and I had to record it, ha.. A stunning day!

Am off to go enjoy the rest....
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself.
173% complete

