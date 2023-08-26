Depressing!

Spent a few hours with Ed, we drove to Stevenage to look at test driving a newer mini for me. Tried the clubman, which I love the look of, and a 5 door hatch. Not blown away by either tho the clubman was a lot softer in suspension and bigger, the parcel shelf was just fabric and no good for our Lucy who loves to sit on the parcel shelf in the winter while we shelter from the elements. I don't think the car sales lady could believe her ears when I told her the car was not suitable for our cat!



On the way home we escaped a thunderstorm by hiding in the Jolly Fisherman pub in Stanstead Abbots for a late lunch. On our way out, having a look at the river we found this stone on the floor. A nice, happy message, ha. I have visions of people stumbling out the pub drunk and falling in the river...