Tommy

Meet Tommy.



Another lost cat where the owner couldn't be bothered to take him back after he'd been on the streets, not neutered, no vaccines, since he was 8 months old. He got out when they moved to the area in March 2021 and until last night, has been living outside just a couple of streets away.



Had to wait a long long time until a space became available with a fosterer, which happened with less than a days notice. So, 8pm last night, I grabbed the cat and took him to Cats Protection who then took the cat to the fosterer.



I was then sent a video of him in his temporary home purring his head off and loving having a fuss, good on him!



Will be neutered, vet checked and chipped then ready for rehoming in a few weeks time, all being well. He was a fighter, as many entire males are and has a lot of scabs all over him, as well as torn ears. I just hope he didn't catch any diseases when he was living rough and fighting.



The photo is not mine, this was taken by a different neighbour and very lovely lady who agreed to feed him until a space came up. She also wormed him for me, then gave him flea treatment. Best of all, she showed him humans are not all horrible and he stopped being so nervous.



Good luck Tommy! Just one more cat who's been on the streets for 18 months to go, another entire male.