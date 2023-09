Here she comes.

Took Herman out for a walk after a nice bath for her, and without lowering the tone, I was trying to get her to poop as it''s good to get everything out before hibernation. Not only did she not go, she was full of beans and unfortunately ate a lot of weeds, most unusual for this time of year.



It has been unusually warm for nearly October, but it does mean that hibernation will be very late for Herman, and I still have to try and get her to poop before she sleeps!