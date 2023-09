Cosmos

I do voluntary gardening at the churchyard behind my house and last year I grew some orange cosmos in a pot by their back door. I didn't realise that they self-seeded and now these little fellas have grown in all the paving cracks. Didn't have the heart to pull them out :-)



And.. bought a newer mini from, Sytner in Chigwell, ready to collect next Saturday! It's gorgeous, as air con (a menopause must these days!) and dab radio - but most importantly, no lane assist. Awful invention and dangerous.