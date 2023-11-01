Boo

The Canadian students decorated their digs for Halloween, good effort! Lucy walks past this building to get to the church, lots of people around. I heard fireworks at about 7pm, I had to go out and find our Lucy and bring her home as she was very frightened. Luckily she showed no interest at all in going back out, instead we snuggled up on the sofa and both fell asleep.`



Big fight on tonight with our newly reopening pub, he has applied for opening times of 1.30am all week and 2am weekends. The nearest house is 5 meters away, we are only about 10. Council meeting tonight to decide what he gets. Fingers crossed something more sensible.