Poser

This lazy lump spent the entire day indoors asleep, waking only to have dinner (taken to her) and a quick groom afterwards. Dragged her out the house at 8.30pm.. she is worried about our new resident in the street, not liking sharing her space at all.



We have a new neighbour, 2 doors down who moved from London. With them they brought their stray cat who they have been feeding for nearly 5 years and he lives in their garden. Never sought help for the cat, never medicated him either, never took to the vet when he was attacked by children.



He was chipped, I loaned my scanner. The cat is called Ozzie (not the girl the feeders thought he was for years!) the numbers didn't work that were connected to the chip so Ed (with permission with cats protection) went and knocked on Ozzies old home and the neighbours. Luckily one neighbour had lived there for over 20 years and remembered the cat. Told Ed that the owner of the cat died in 2015, so Ozzie has been living on the streets for the last 8 years. Poor little love. He's going to be 15 years old in January, I wish the neighbours who had fed him and got him help all those years ago as, although Ozzie is now on a very very long rescue list, he is going to be incredibly hard to rehome at that age if I can even get a rescue centre to help at all, that is if his health is ok. How very sad. If ever unsure about a cat hanging around, please ask for help and don't leave it - feeding a cat is only a small part of the rescue story!