Smokes

Meet Smokey, or 'Smokes' as her feeder called him. Yet another stray cat around my way.

He's been reported on by various people, covering a fairly wide area for the last 2 years. Nobody was willing to set up a feeding pattern, as I suggested and he was too timid to approach to scan for a chip or paper collar to see if has a home.. That was until he happened upon one of my neighbours who took him under her wing with being a consistent feeder.



She did an amazing job with this chap, gone from a tiny thin cat who was scared of people, to a plump confident kitty who learned to trust. He never wanted to stay in her home all the time, but showed up for food a couple of times a day and occasionally had a play with the family and a kip on the sofa.



Such is the waiting time for a rescue spot, she my neighbour ended up feeding him for 7 months! Yesterday a spot came up at the Scratching Post rescue and off we took him.



It's always really bittersweet when they go, miss them terribly but know its for the best. He was vet checked as soon as he arrived and hoped he would be fit for neutering fast so he can them be assessed for rehoming. I think he will be snapped up to be honest, such a pretty and lovely boy.



Just one more cat to go... a cat living in the garden of my new neighbours 2 doors down who brought the cat from London. Sadly they never did anything other than feed him, no vet or anything for the last 5 years and the cat is chipped, I asked them to check with my scanner. Tracked down the owner (Ed knocked on doors in London) and the owner died 8 years ago.. So hoping to get him a space in rescue and he can at least spend his last remaining days indoors and in the warm. He's 15 in January and will be very hard to rehome.