Another churchyard spooky pic.

Posted a similar picture before, but Ed and I were playing with photos as bored last night waiting for Lucy to finish 'mousing' and playing in her evening walk to the churchyard. It was flipping freezing, minus 2 when we were there. Takes about an hour for the cold to seep through all our layers and make us feel like we've had enough. Gotta spare a thought for all the wildlife out there in this weather and of course, those unlucky enough not to have a warm home.... or tent. Flipping government of ours.
