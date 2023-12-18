Ozzie

The last one to resuce... well, nearly. Potentially another one has rocked up. This is the only photo I managed to get a few weeks ago as he's shy with strangers!



Meet Ozzie who today went to cat rescue.



A couple had been feeding him there for nearly 5 years and brought him with them when the moved in 2 doors down from me. He's had quite the story, his owner died in 2015 in London, something Ed managed to find out by knocking on doors in London as none of the numbers on the chip details were working.



In the last 8 years he has not been to the vet, had his vaccine, nor worming/flea treatment, they never checked for a chip, nor approached resue.. Been living in their garden for all these years, be it London or here and because they have their own pedigree cat, they never let the cat indoors to call their own. The feeders confessed that he nearly died once, after being attacked by children and they still didn't take him to the vet.



I've watched him for a while, his eyes are cloudy (can be a sign of serious illness), his back leg isn't working too well, because of his injury from being attacked they told me. He really really shouldn't be living outside, he needs medical treatment and a warm lap for retirement.



The feeders were very very difficult in giving him up. Took many conversations from myself and then a call from my friend from cats protection. Let's just say, despite their caring with food and shelter, they have funny ideas about cats. When I collected him this morning, I had the door shut in my face without a word. I understand they were fond and while that may be not good for neighbourly relations, the main thing is this cat is now in rescue - he is safe. He will be assessed, treated and hopefully rehomed. If not well enough, he will probably become one of their permanent residents that they have roaming in the yard. Either way he has a warm bed and medical treatment which he needs in his elderly years. He's 15 years old in January.



Bye Ozzie, good luck little love.