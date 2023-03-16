Winner of the February 2023 Black and White Theme

It's that time of the month already!! Time to announce the latest 365project theme winner. We'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who reviewed the finalists and voted for February's "Black and White" theme winner. We're delighted to crown @30pics4jackiesdiamond as the winner!
As a dedicated 365 member for 7+ years(!), we're delighted to see Jackie still thriving as a photographer, and we enjoy spotting her photos in our daily feed.
This particular photo put a huge smile on our face, and we can see why it was a big hit in the community. We absolutely love Jackie's composition and use of depth of field! The crisp reflection of 'Prince Charming' is so beautifully captured in a still area of water, while being surrounded by what looks like an endless raft of frog spawn that's softly picked up in the background. We expect this shot looks fabulous in colour too, but we're totally captivated by this stunning Black and White finish!
Don't forget there is still lots of time to get involved in our latest theme! Click this link to take part in March's "Depth of Field" theme.
Remember to upload and tag your entries by March 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in April!