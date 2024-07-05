Official Top 20 Chart - Week 724

1) Successful ride! by PhotoCrazy
2) Foreshore Sunset for Casa and Her Brother by Babs
3) Poetry in Motion by KV
4) Canada Geese Sunrise by Peter Dulis
5) After I waited for 1 hour by Diana
6) Coneflower in the Morning by *lynn
7) Mitchell Falls by Wylie
8) Ridge Walker by Issi Bannerman
9) Sunshine Poppies by Carole Sandford
10) And suddenly there was darkness by haskar
11) Grooming by Corinne C
12) African daisies and Senetti~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
13) Bumble Bee And Lavender by carol white
14) A Glorious Tropical Sunset P6282452 by Merrelyn
15) Baby Mink by Faye Turner
16) Just before sunset by Brian
17) 27june by amyK
18) Canopy by Chris Cook
19) Peony Poppy Back View by gloria jones
20) Shifting Sand Dunes by CC Folk
- Successful ride! by photographycrazy
- Foreshore Sunset for Casa and Her Brother by onewing
- Poetry in Motion by kvphoto
- Canada Geese Sunrise by pdulis
- After I waited for 1 hour by ludwigsdiana
- Coneflower in the Morning by lynnz
- Mitchell Falls by pusspup
- Ridge Walker by jamibann
- Sunshine Poppies by carole_sandford
- And suddenly there was darkness by haskar
- Grooming by corinnec
- African daisies and Senetti~~~~~ by ziggy77
- Bumble Bee And Lavender by carolmw
- A Glorious Tropical Sunset P6282452 by merrelyn
- Baby Mink by fayefaye
- Just before sunset by briaan
- 27june by amyk
- Canopy by cdcook48
- Peony Poppy Back View by seattlite
- Shifting Sand Dunes by gardenfolk