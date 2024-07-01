Just before sunset

As the sun sank in the horizon, the play of the light on clouds, buildings and boats was spectacular. This is Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne. Looking north across the harbour with calm water.



I was away in Adelaide Sunday joining the 70th celebration. A special time.

I will resume commenting tomorrow.



On Saturday I received the all clear from the pathology tests of the small polyp. 5 years until the next check. 👏🏻



Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Firelight Festival".



Grateful for all blessings.

