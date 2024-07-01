Previous
Just before sunset by briaan
Just before sunset

As the sun sank in the horizon, the play of the light on clouds, buildings and boats was spectacular. This is Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne. Looking north across the harbour with calm water.

I was away in Adelaide Sunday joining the 70th celebration. A special time.
I will resume commenting tomorrow.

On Saturday I received the all clear from the pathology tests of the small polyp. 5 years until the next check. 👏🏻

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Firelight Festival".

Grateful for all blessings.
Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Gorgeous
July 1st, 2024  
Oh wow, that cloudscape and the golden light on the boat. Good news on your test results!
July 1st, 2024  
Lovely muted colours with dazzling reflections… wonderful
Excellent news to read, I’m so happy for you.
July 1st, 2024  
