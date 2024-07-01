Sign up
Photo 1048
Just before sunset
As the sun sank in the horizon, the play of the light on clouds, buildings and boats was spectacular. This is Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne. Looking north across the harbour with calm water.
I was away in Adelaide Sunday joining the 70th celebration. A special time.
I will resume commenting tomorrow.
On Saturday I received the all clear from the pathology tests of the small polyp. 5 years until the next check. 👏🏻
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Firelight Festival".
Grateful for all blessings.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
3
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
July 1st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh wow, that cloudscape and the golden light on the boat. Good news on your test results!
July 1st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely muted colours with dazzling reflections… wonderful
Excellent news to read, I’m so happy for you.
July 1st, 2024
Excellent news to read, I’m so happy for you.