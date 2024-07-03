Previous
Lilies and 'mums by briaan
Photo 1050

Lilies and 'mums

Latest floral arrangement in our apartment building.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Blue Hour".

Grateful for all blessings.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a lovely arrangement
July 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful floral display, and so well placed against that dark blue wall !
July 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I love the variety of arrangements that you have.
July 3rd, 2024  
John ace
Quite elegant!
July 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise