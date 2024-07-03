Sign up
Photo 1050
Lilies and 'mums
Latest floral arrangement in our apartment building.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Blue Hour".
Grateful for all blessings.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Casablanca
ace
What a lovely arrangement
July 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful floral display, and so well placed against that dark blue wall !
July 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I love the variety of arrangements that you have.
July 3rd, 2024
John
ace
Quite elegant!
July 3rd, 2024
