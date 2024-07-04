Previous
Cold fog by briaan
Cold fog

Winters in Melbourne are cool with moderate rainfall. The lowest temperature on record is −2.8 °C (27.0 °F), on 21 July 1869. On 25 July 1986, snow fell in the city, which caused air traffic delays of up to four hours. Today the minimum was 2 deg C.
The resulting fog rolled through the city obscuring landmarks like the Bolte Bridge [ https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bolte_Bridge]. This view is from our 25th level apartment, in Docklands.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Lilies and 'mums".

Grateful for all blessings.
Brian

