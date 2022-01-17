« back to blog

Winner of the Festive (December 2021) Monthly Theme

 by bilbaroo on Jan 17th 2022

For those new to 365project, in the middle of each month we announce the winner for the previous theme! This gives our community two weeks to vote for a winner from the six shortlisted finalists. So today, we're announcing the winner of December's Festive theme!

Thank you to everyone who reviewed our finalists and took a moment to vote for your favourite finalist. We're delighted to announce @merrelyn as the winner! Congratulations!

Several years into her 365 journey, Merrelyn is a huge inspiration to lots of members in our community! We love following her day-to-day adventures in Australia and equally admire her ability to think outside the box and get creative with common household objects. If you're a new face to 365, Merrelyn is a great member to follow.

For this winning shot, we love how @merrelyn's creative approach resulted in a simple but stunning shot that captivated the community. With crisp reflections, the bright gold contrasting against a deep black, and the use of depth of field to make the ribbon pop against soft bokeh in the background, this photo packs a lot of punch!

Don't forget, we're only halfway through the first theme of 2022 - January's "Rule of Thirds" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before January 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in February!



