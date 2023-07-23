Sign up
Previous
Photo 559
Slimed!
I don't know how anything can swim in this mucky stuff but the Wood Ducks don't seem to mind. Neither do the River Otters.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
,
pond
,
wood duck
,
slime
