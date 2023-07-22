Sign up
Photo 558
He's Back!
Dad was back but Jr. wasn't there.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
