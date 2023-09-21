Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 626
Western Grebe?
Spotted these in a North Dakota prairie pothole. Goofy looking birds for sure!! :)
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
935
photos
74
followers
59
following
176% complete
View this month »
638
639
640
641
642
643
644
645
Latest from all albums
216
640
641
642
643
217
644
645
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
22nd September 2023 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
north dakota
,
western grebe
,
grebe"
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close