Previous
Photo 625
Aerial Maneuvers
An extra from last month.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
1
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
904
photos
71
followers
55
following
171% complete
View this month »
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
26th August 2023 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
hummer
amyK
ace
Spectacular timing
September 21st, 2023
