North Dakota Bald Eagle

I'm on a roadtrip with my sister...left today and ended up in Bismarck, North Dakota. Rained all day but cleared up a little in the evening. Who knew there was so much water in N.D. A couple sizeable lakes and these marshy areas they call potholes all over the place. Stopped at one and saw a Golden Eagle, Bald Eagle, Pelicans, Sea Gulls, Snowy Egret and some kind of Grebe. They saved the day. I won't be around to comment much for awhile...internet is spotty at best at times.

The prairie potholes of Canada, Minnesota and North and South Dakota were formed by glaciers scraping over the landscape during the Pleistocene.
Rosie Kind ace
Fantastic shot
September 27th, 2023  
