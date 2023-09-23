Previous
Next
Prairie Dog by bluemoon
Photo 627

Prairie Dog

This was my first trip to Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota and it far exceeded my expectations. I really hadn't heard much about it so we didn't allot much time to spend there unfortunately. Not nearly as crowded as the bigger parks but this had more wildlife and the scenery was every bit as beautiful without all the traffic.

The Prairie Dog communities are worth the trip alone. Cute as all get out and there are hundreds of these little guys and their communication method of squeaking is adorable.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific capture with wonderful details.
Nice to see you back!
October 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise