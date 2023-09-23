Prairie Dog

This was my first trip to Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota and it far exceeded my expectations. I really hadn't heard much about it so we didn't allot much time to spend there unfortunately. Not nearly as crowded as the bigger parks but this had more wildlife and the scenery was every bit as beautiful without all the traffic.



The Prairie Dog communities are worth the trip alone. Cute as all get out and there are hundreds of these little guys and their communication method of squeaking is adorable.