Photo 628
West Glacier Montana
We stopped here to check out Goat Lick Overlook to see if any mountain goats were around. No goats, so had to settle for these trees.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
2
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
915
photos
71
followers
55
following
173% complete
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
autumn
,
goat lick overlook
,
west glacier montana
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful pov
October 30th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Awesome…. Wow
October 30th, 2023
