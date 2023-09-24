Previous
West Glacier Montana by bluemoon
West Glacier Montana

We stopped here to check out Goat Lick Overlook to see if any mountain goats were around. No goats, so had to settle for these trees.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful pov
October 30th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Awesome…. Wow
October 30th, 2023  
