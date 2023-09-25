Previous
Going to the Sun Road by bluemoon
Photo 629

Going to the Sun Road

I never get tired of the spectacular sights out west and we were blessed with near perfect weather every single day! Going to the sun road is in Glacier National Park.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
Photo Details

Dawn ace
A fabulous scene
October 31st, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Awesome
October 31st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful. The scale provided by the figures on the road really adds to the scene.
October 31st, 2023  
